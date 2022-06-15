EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Otters are back home again in Indiana! This weekend, they’ll be playing a three-game homestand against the Lake Erie Crushers, featuring the first postgame firework shows of the 2022 season!

“The postgame firework displays are some of the best and will lead to a bunch of oohs and aahs with a colorful show in the night sky,” said a spokesperson with the Otters.

Friday, June 17, will be the first firework night after the Otters’ game. The postgame show is also part of the celebration for Bosse Field‘s 107th anniversary and Evan the Otter’s birthday. Saturday, June 18, is the Otters’ rescheduled Superhero Night!

“Your favorite superheroes will be at Bosse Field, so don’t be shy, and go meet your favorite superhero characters,” says the spokesperson. “Take a photo with them! Plus, kids are invited to wear their favorite superhero costumes.”

Sunday’s series finale is Salute to the Negro Leagues Night with a postgame firework show. In a salute to the professional baseball negro leagues, the players on the field will be wearing replica jerseys representing different organizations from the negro leagues.

Officials say you’ll learn interesting information from the history of baseball! Afterwards will be a big fireworks display! Click here to buy tickets for this weekend’s upcoming games.