FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Forest Park is one of two boys soccer teams in southwestern Indiana going to the state championship on Saturday morning.

The Rangers will take on Bethany Christian at 11 a.m. EST in Indianapolis on Saturday.

While the Rangers would love to finish off the job, they are still thrilled with making history. It will be the first time that this program makes an appearance in the state championship game.

The Forest Park head coach, Mike Foerster, is a former player for the Rangers and is glad that he’s gotten his team to this point.

“It means everything. I wanted to get to this point as a player, but it never happened. I’m looking forward to Saturday and whatever happens, I’ll be proud of these boys,” said Foerster.

One of his players, Gus Hagedorn, has been striving for this moment his whole playing career.

“Making state has been a dream of mine since as long as I can remember. Since I started playing soccer. Last year we came so close, and to finally get a chance at it this year has been awesome,” said Hagedorn.

After the Rangers game, Memorial will play for the 2A state championship. Eyewitness News will be there and have the coverage in Saturday’s newscasts.