FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Coming off of a 2A state title, the stakes are high at Forest Park for the girls’ basketball team. Starting the year off 10-1, they’re averaging 50 points per game. But they say it’s their defense they’re most proud of, holding their opponents to an average of 30 points per game.

“Our defense has always kind of been our main thing and our key,” said senior Gabey Gray. “But on offense we try to keep it wide spread, keep good ball movement, see cuts and try to ge the open girl there and score off of it.”

The target may be on the Rangers’ backs and they do have that goal of getting back to state, but they say they’re enjoying living in the moment.

“We have been working hard and I feel like our record shows the work that we’ve been putting it,” said senior Carley Begle. We put last season in the past and it’s a new season and we have new things to prove.”

“We try to just focus on each day, each practice, each game,” said head coach Tony Hasenour. “It does us no help to time travel into the future or into the past. We want to just focus on the moment, be where our feet are. We want to just embrace everything, the good, the bad and the ugly, and go from there.”