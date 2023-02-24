FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – The Forest Park Girl’s Basketball team is just waiting for the state championship game to get underway Saturday afternoon. The Lady Rangers have a matchup with Lapel.

This team is prepared for a repeat title. Head Coach Tony Hasenour says they are experienced.

“We’ve got seven seniors on this roster that were on last year’s team. That can’t do anything but help get you better prepared and more comfortable in a situation like we’re going to face,” said Hasenour.

Senior Amber Tretter says the squad feeds off their fans.

“Our crowd is amazing. They come and support us no matter how far of a drive it is. The energy is always amazing. It helps us on the court, getting good plays, and scoring,” said Tretter.

Another senior, Carley Begle, said that they can rely on their defense no matter what.

“Our defensive effort is always really good. We always come out knowing that it’s what’s going to win us games if our offense isn’t following,” said Begle.

The game is slated for 11:45 a.m. at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.