FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – The Forest Park Girl’s Basketball team is the defending state champions. This year, they are having another incredible season at 23-3.

On Saturday morning they continue their quest to repeat in semi-states. This years team has returned seven seniors. Senior Carley Begle said the experience has helped the team mentally.

“I think we are more confident. We know that we are able to play in the big moments, when the lights are getting bright,” said Begle.

Another senior, Amber Tretter, said that the makeup of this team boosts the chemistry.

“We’ve been able to play with each other since third grade. It helps with our bonding on and off the court. We are able to anticipate where each other are cutting,” said Tretter.

Head Coach Tony Hasenour said that the defending champs tag has put a target on their team from the others.

“With the returning core of players from last year’s team, I think a lot of teams are gunning for us. These girls have responded well all year long,” said Hasenour.

Their matchup is a 10 a.m. with Greencastle on Saturday. If they win, they’ll play that night as well.