HOUSTON, Tx. (WEHT) – Former Bosse High School basketball center, Kiyron Powell, has officially entered the transfer portal, leaving the University of Houston basketball team.

Powell redshirted last season as a sophomore with the Cougars and played in 14 games as a freshman, including a run to the NCAA Final Four in the 2020-2021 season.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson made the announcement on Sunday, and released a statement that read, “we wish Kiyron the best in the next chapter of his life.”

Powell will have three years left of eligibilty.