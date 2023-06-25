HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Evansville Otters pitcher Randy Wynne will have his chance to pitcher in the majors as the Cincinnati Reds called up the 30-year-old from Triple-A Louisville Sunday after four Minor League seasons in 2019 and 2021-2023.

Wynne, from San Diego, signed with the Reds organization in 2019 and played for the Otters throughout 2018 and began the 2019 season in Evansville.

The right-hander was undrafted out of Missouri Baptist University and began his professional career in the United Shore League with the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers in 2016 and 2017.

“We couldn’t be happier for Randy,” Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. “He is a great pitcher and always gave us the best. We wish him the best of luck.”

Wynne joins former Otters Brandyn Sittinger, Brad Ziegler, Justin James, R.J. Swindle and Travis Schlichting as players who were managed by McCauley that made it to the big leagues.

“Randy has worked really hard to get to this point in his career,” Otters pitching coach Max Peterson said. “We are proud of the work he’s put in to get to this moment.”

In 30 career games with the Otters, Wynne complied a 14-11 record and a 3.52 ERA with 161 strikeouts across 184.1 innings. He threw four complete games in 2018, tied for fifth-most in a single season in Otters history. His 5-2 start to 2019 helped him earn the contract purchase from the Reds.

This season with Louisville, Wynne has a 2-1 record in seven starts, striking out 19 across 31.1 innings.