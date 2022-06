FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WEHT) Former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan has died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Swanigan won Indiana Mister Basketball in 2015. He won the Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore at Purdue and was a consensus All-American.

Swanigan was a first round pick in the NBA Draft in 2017 and played 3 seasons for the Trailblazers and Kings.

Caleb Swanigan was 25.