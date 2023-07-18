EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Former world no. 12, Varvara Lepchenko, was in action for day two of the Deaconess Hospital Women’s Tennis Classic. After her opponent withdrew on Monday, Lepchenko took to the court to face Ukrainian Ganna Posnikirenko Tuesday. Her competitor won the first two games of the match but the veteran dominated in straight sets, blowing by Posnikirenko, 6-4, 6-1 for the victory. Lepchenko will continue play on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. on stadium court at Wesselman Tennis Center.