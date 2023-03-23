HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With some of the best collegiate basketball players in the nation already in Evansville for the Division-II Elite Eight tournament, more players have arrived as well for the free All-Star basketball game on Friday night.

The contest gives some of the top senior talent across the country, another opportunity to show off their skills on one of the biggest stages in the division.

“To be around such great players, to be picked as one of the guys to represent the D-2 and be a part of the only All-Star game is special,” Shawndale Jones who plays for IUP. “It’s something that you’ll remember for years and years to come.”

Athletes who have faced each other for years will now join together to take part in this game, in which players say it’s an honor to even be apart of.

“It’s weird going from competitors to being teammates but at the same time all of these guys are tremendous players and I think we’re all excited to get to play one last time,” Sam Masten with Northern State explains. “You take any chance you can to compete. just to savor every moment of just how fast this experience has gone for all of us so just savor every moment.”

The game will take place at the Ford center with tip-off scheduled for 6:00p.m.

Below is a list of all players who will be competing in the All-Star Game.

NABC – Reese’s Division II College All-Star Game – East

Hutton Yenor, Rollins

Michael Zabetakis, West Georgia

Matt Leritz, Bentley

Miguel Arnold, Augusta

Isaiah Sanders, Fairmont St.

Shawndale Jones, IUP

Miles Tention, Saint Anselm

Coach: Pat Estepp, Cedarville

NABC – Reese’s Division II College All-Star Game – West

Carlos Pepin, East Stroudsburg

Braxton Bertolette, Montevallo

Quinn Nelson, Southwest Baptist

Julius Brown, West Texas A&M

Sam Masten, Northern St.

Brendan Sullivan, Colorado School of Mines

Carrington Wiggins, Montana St.-Billings

Greg Milton III, Cal St. San Marcos

Coach: Marty Bell