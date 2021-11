EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union is partnering with EVSC to provide free live streams for fans of any games or matches that happen at Bosse, Central, Harrison, North and Reitz.

Tens of thousands of people took advantage of this during the winter sports season last year. The first live stream will be held on November 6 when Central hosts Terre Haute North in girls basketball.

You can catch the live stream on IHSSA’s website.