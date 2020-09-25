Frontier League adds Ottawa expansion team

(WEHT) — The Frontier League, which includes the Evansville Otters, is welcoming the 15th team to its ranks.

Ottawa, Ontario will begin playing in 2021.

The team is operated by Sam Katz and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

“Our ownership team is thrilled to be joining the Frontier League,” says Katz. “For nearly 30 years, the Frontier League has helped set the bar for independent baseball, and we are proud to become a part of its rich history. We very much look forward to serving the City of Ottawa, and providing our fans affordable, family-friendly entertainment for years to come.”

The new team will play out of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park.

“The Frontier League is pleased and proud to welcome the City of Ottawa to our League,” says

Commissioner Bill Lee. “Ottawa is a major league city that deserves professional baseball. The

ownership group of Sam Katz and OSEG provide great experience in owning and operating sports teams and facilities.”

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)