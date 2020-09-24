Frontier League named as partner league for MLB

(WEHT) — The Frontier League, which the Evansville Otters are a part of, announced Thursday the league has been named a Partner League of Major League Baseball.

“The Frontier League is thrilled to become an official Partner League with Major League Baseball, signifying perhaps the greatest watershed moment and milestone in our League history to date,” says Bill Lee, Commissioner of the Frontier League. “Needless to say, this new association enables us to extend the fan experience and expand the great game of baseball in all of our markets in the United States and Canada.”

Frontier League has 14 professional baseball teams that play within it.

As a designated MLB Partner League, the Frontier League will collaborate with MLB to jointly discuss marketing and promotional initiatives to grow, expand, and enhance the game of baseball.

“The Evansville Otters are thrilled to now have a partnership arrangement with Major League Baseball,” says Otters President John Stanley. “The relationship with MLB is a first for the Frontier League and the Otters. Initially, there will be several opportunities to partner on community-related baseball promotions that will benefit the Otters and the community. It is pleasing to know that MLB chose only three Independent Leagues to be in the partnership group. There is excitement surrounding this partnership throughout the baseball world and we are anxious to get started with MLB.”

“The announcement of a new partnership, coming on the heels of our merger with the Can-Am League, reaffirms our commitment to the tri-state community,” says Otters owner Bill Bussing.

(This story was originally published on September 24, 2020)