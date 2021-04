OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) One of the top duel-threat quarterbacks in the nation has made his college choice.

Owensboro junior Gavin Wimsatt has committed to Rutgers.

That’s a huge recruiting win for Rutgers. Wimsatt chose the Scarlet Knights over several major programs, including Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon and Notre Dame.

The 4-star QB accounted for nearly 2,800 yards of total offense and 33 total touchdowns last season.

