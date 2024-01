HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After the 33-point win over Heritage Hills on Tuesday night, Gibson southern girls basketball has clinched at least a share of the Pocket Athletic Conference title.

Chloey Graham and Gabby Spink aided the titans to a 17-4 record with a 10-0 conference record, securing their first conference championship in four years.

The Titans can go for the outright title against Southridge on Thursday.