FORT BRANCH, In. (WEHT) – Gibson Southern lady titans are fully healthy after dealing with injuries all season. With one final regular season game, the titans will then turn their attention to post-season play.

Gibson Southern looking to win back-to-back sectional titles but in order to do that and accomplish even more, the team has been working to fix the little things each day and always working to improve said head coach Kyle Brasher.

The titans are 17-4 on the season and credit their community and fans for supporting them each step of the way even at away games.

Their last regular season matchup will be against Evansville North on Tuesday at home.