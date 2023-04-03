HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson Southern Titans are ready to hit the ground running as they prepare for all the battles this baseball season will bring.

Only a small sample size so far, but head coach Chris May says it’s all about working on the little things that helps the team continue to get better as the season moves forward.

Six seniors on this years squad but senior Garett Reid says there are many others including underclassmen who have also stepped up to help lead this team both on and off the field.

Last season, the team lost in sectionals and fellow senior Bradyn Epperson says he is determined to help make sure the team gets further this season as they work to try and win sectionals and even more. Even with those goals set for his squad, he adds that those goals will only be accomplished if the entire team buys into what coaches are instructing and working towards their goals each day.

With talking with his team, Coach May emphasizes that it is a long season and to not harp on a loss too long and not to celebrate a win for too long as well, as all games are learning experiences. Coach May believes if his team continues to work together and stay determined throughout the season there’s no reason they can’t accomplish their goals.