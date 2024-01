BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Gibson Southern girls basketball grabbed a big win over Boonville Thursday night, defeating the Pioneers 80-42.

During the third quarter, senior Chloey Graham scored her 21st and 22nd points of the night on free throws, solidifying the all-time points record in Titans history (1,492). Just a minute later, junior Gabby Spink nailed a three-pointer to take her career point total over the 1k mark.