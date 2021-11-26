Gibson Southern wins 3A state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) The Gibson Southern Titans have won the IHSAA 3A state championship.

The Titans defeated Brebeuf Jesuit 45-35 to claim their first championship in school history.

Gibson Southern trailed 26-7 before mounting a furious comeback, going on a 35-6 scoring run. Senior quarterback Brady Allen threw 5 TD passes in the win. Rory Heltsley set a pair of 3A championship game records with 13 receptions and 218 yards to go along with his 3 touchdown catches.

(This story was originally published on November 26, 2021)