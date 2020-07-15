Gibson Southern’s Brady Allen commits to Purdue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After lots of recruitment interest, Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen announced Wednesday that he will play for Purdue University.

The junior star says he chose Purdue because it felt like home, and he is excited to play under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Allen has thrown for more than 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in his two seasons under coach Nick Hart.

Purdue and Brohm were among the first schools to recruit the 6-foot-5 pocket passer. Allen is the No. 4 prospect in the state on the 247sports composite and a 4-star recruit according to Rivals.

Allen chose Purdue over many top tier schools including Indiana, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Kansas, and Virginia Tech.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

