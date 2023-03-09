GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Boy’s Basketball Team is traveling to Washington for their regional championship vs. North Daviess on Saturday.

This team has already won their sectional championship. However, their success right now came off the backs of early season struggles.

They began the year 0-6. After that point, the Titans won 13 of their next 19. Head Coach Mark Rohrer said they never doubted their potential.

“Our first six games were one possession at some point late. We lost all of them. So we knew we were right there and didn’t lose any kind of belief in thinking we could get this right by March. I think our games lately have really shown the potential of this team and what we expected,” said Rohrer.

After the rough start, Senior Jaxun Lamb said the team refocused.

“After our seventh or eighth loss we got together and decided that we really needed to turn things around because this is not how we wanted to end our season,” said Lamb

Now the team is on a hot steak and another player, Cole McKee, said they are going to use that to their advantage.

“We are trying to ride the wave. We’re at a high right now. We are trying to take advantage of our confidence. If we can take care of that, I think we’ll have a really good shot on Saturday,” said McKee.

They’ll look to keep it going against a 23-5 North Daviess team on Saturday 7 E.T.