OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Grace Christian Academy is just a three-year-old school. With that, they try new things, including for the cross country team.

Every Tuesday they run with dogs from the Daviess County Animal Shelter. The dogs are used to just being able to go outside for ten minutes a day. Mark McGinnis adopted a dog from the shelter and he says the running at practices brings them joy.

“The dogs are going nuts. They love a chance to get out and run,” said McGinnis.

The coach, Daniel George, said it kills two birds with one stone.

“We wanted to support the local community while giving our guys an extra-fun workout,” said George.

The Daviess County Animal Shelter is over-filled now. The goal isn’t just to get the dogs a workout, but to get them adopted. Without it, some may be euthanized. Volunteer Kristi Harrison said the practices have generated adoption.

“Several of our dogs that have been out at practice have been adopted. We believe that’s because these folks are telling their stories. Anything people can do to tell others about how great our shelter dogs are helps with their adoption,” said Harrison.

If you are interested in adopting from there, just visit daviessky.org.