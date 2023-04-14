EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Guns and Hoses 15 has more pride on the line this year, than in years past.

The overall record is tied at 7-7. So the Ford Center will be the site for a rubber match on Saturday night. For first year Officer Karim Ndoye it makes the rivalry that much bigger.

“This one is for bragging rights. Whoever wins it this year is going to take that year and have the whole year bragging,” said Ndoye.

For another newer officer, Travion Carr, it hasn’t heated up yet, but that’s subject to change.

“I don’t really have a love-hate relationship towards any of them yet. But that may change after Saturday night,” said Carr.

On the Guns, there is an eight-year veteran. Sergeant Sam Smith compares the rivalry to a local one.

“It’s like an old high school game between Reitz and Mater Dei. You come in and you’ve got 4,000 fans in red on one side and the other 4,000 in blue on the other side. They cheer us on and boo us. It’s a lot of fun,” said Smith.

Even the training coaches of the Guns and Hoses gym have their allegiances like Jerry Brown.

“I train only the police officers. I have a lot of friends that are firefighters, but they can’t get my skills,” said Brown.

The fun feud helps sell tickets that benefits the charity 911 Gives Hope. Proceeds go towards helping children and other people with disabilities. It’s part of the reason Sergeant Smith keeps coming back.

“I’ve been able to see first-hand the people that the funds have helped. I’ve met the children, picked them up, and held them. It’s a great cause and worth four months of my life to go training,” said Smith.

The event starts at 7 p.m. tomorrow night in the Ford Center.