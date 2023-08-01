Hancock County, Ky. (WEHT)-With a new season comes new players, and for this team, it also brings a new turf field.

Hancock County gets prepared for the upcoming 2023 season and looks to improve on a middle-of-the road performance last year.

This season, head coach Bobby Eubanks really wants the team to learn from their mistakes and execute.

This season, head coach Bobby Eubanks really wants the team to learn from their mistakes and execute.

“We got to a point last year where we had a couple must-win games and we weren’t able to round that curve and finish that, and as a result, we missed out on the playoffs so this year it’s just that focus to finish and fight through that adversity to be able to win those close games.”

This season, the Hornets will be led by their quarterback and first-year starter, Dylan Morris Jr.

“Just taking it on my shoulders, it’s going to take a lot of leadership. Going out there and making the right play every time, trying to help my team win. Being a bigger leader, being vocal on the field and off the field.”

One big advantage this team has before the season even begins is their chemistry, as most of these players have been playing with each other ever since they laced up their first pair of cleats.

Alex Bashan is a senior the Hornets will depend on

“So really, it feels I’m going a lot better because I actually feel like this year will be a lot better because we’re in a new alignment, like a new region. So new teams, you know, teams will play from the past few years.”

From spring workouts that led to the summer and now only a few weeks until the season. Coach Eubanks is liking where his team is so far.

“Our systems are not complex you know, we try to do some wrinkles with some different things. And our guys have really taken to that. And, you know, and they’re like looking a lot sharper than maybe we would have in the last few years.”