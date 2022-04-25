EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s not been the start to the season that Harrison head coach Houston Dillman had hoped for. The Warriors won their season opener, but that’s been the only win of the season.

The good news is that Harrison has a talented group of young players that are gaining valuable experience.

“Playing against all these upperclassmen across the city. You look at North will all those seniors, and Central and Castle and even Reitz, it’s making all these guys learning how to compete,” says the Warriors head coach. “That’s a big thing we are trying to do here. The more they see it, the more they play against it, the better off they will be going into post season play.”

Harrison plays Memorial Tuesday.