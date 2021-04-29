Harrison baseball hopes for strong finish to the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s been an up and down season for Harrison baseball.

The Warriors started the season 5-1 but has struggled in the SIAC, going 1-3 in conference play.

Harrison snapped a 3-game losing streak on Tuesday, beating Memorial 7-6.

Head coach Houston Dillman hopes that win gets his team back on track.

Dillman says, “I think our guys are just starting to believe that if they show up they can play. So it’s been up and down, but from where we want to be, we’re trending in the right spot. And you know what, we want to be playing our best ball at the end of season. I think we’re gonna start heading that way.”

