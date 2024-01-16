EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Harrison boys basketball has been on a tear with five straight wins. The Warriors have collected victories over some of the best teams in Southern Indiana scoring over 70 points per game. Not to mention they have also outscored all SIAC opponents by 80 points more and doing it in two less games.

Head coach Nathan Fleenor has preached staying consistent as each day is another chance to work towards the season goal of a sectional championship.

“So far it’s been good for us,” Fleenor said. “I think we’ve grown up to this point. We still [have] a lot of areas we need to continue to work on and be more consistent [in]. Continuing to be more consistent in all phases of the game is something that we’ve been working on in practice, and hoping it carries over into games.”

“It’s grown tremendously,” said forward Jay Summitt. “The chemistry is way better. Everything clicks better. We can get the open shots. Open guys in the open post, open three. We’re just learning more and more about each other as we go on.”

“Find our goal,” said senior Malachi McNair. “We take winning into our games every single day. We just want to get that sectional win and keep winning from there. That’s our goal.”