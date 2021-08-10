Harrison continues to build for long-term success

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Life is tough in the SIAC. Especially if you are trying to build a program. That’s what Mo Sutton is attempting to do at Harrison.

Sutton is in his second season as the Warriors head coach. He led Harrison to a 1-9 record last year, which was an improvement from the 0-10 record in 2019. Sutton says it will be a slow build, but his team is improving.

“Just the level of commitment and discipline has improved around here,” says Sutton. “We had a great offseason. We had great attendance level. We had 25 guys who were here 2-3 days a week working in the offseason, so I think that will pay dividends in the season.”

Harrison opens the season with Reitz.

(This story was originally published on August 10, 2021)