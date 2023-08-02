HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Harrison football is coming off a 3-7 season.

While that may not sound like something to be too satisfied with, there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

Going in the right direction is the top priority for head coach Mo Sutton’s team, and that makes their goal for this season very simple.

“Our goal is to win four games; if we win four games, then we will be better than last year.”

With this being Sutton’s fourth season at the helm, this is the first group of seniors to have played for him. He says they are relied upon to grow the culture that began when they were freshmen.

“Those guys understand the Harrison way and what we are trying to do, so hats off to those guys and their efforts to instill it in the guys coming up behind them and leave a legacy.”

Free Safety and receiver Xaiver Brooks says the Harrison way is about maximum effort.

“Coach is pushing everybody to give 100% every day and to buy in and not give up on each other.”

Harrison’s first game is at home against Retiz on August 18.