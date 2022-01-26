Harrison winning streak has Warriors confident of late season run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) After a slow start to the season, the Harrison Warriors have turned into one of the hottest teams in the SIAC.

The Warriors have won four games in a row and six of their last eight.

“I think this team can be really good. I think we are just seeing how good we can really be,” says head coach Nathan Fleener. “We lost our big guy, Terrence Ringo, last year to graduation. So, we have a lot of guards and a lot of guys new to the varsity level. We are kind of learning ourselves as we go.”

Harrison will be at Vincennes Lincoln Friday night.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2022)