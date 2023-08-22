HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Due to excessive heat in the area, all Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation games have been pushed back at least an hour.

North at Memorial; Vincennes at Reitz; Bosse at Castle; and Jasper at Harrison have all been delayed to 7:30 p.m..

Mater Dei at Castle, this weeks Home Team Friday Game of the Week, has been delayed 90 minutes from the normal starting time.

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County; Bowling Green at Owensboro; and Gibson Southern at Mount Carmel are all scheduled for 8:00 p.m..

Weather for the week of August 20 to 27 have highs predicted in the mid to high 90s, pushing 100 with heat indexes as high as 115 degrees in some areas of the Tri-State.