Henderson athletes can begin small group workouts July 13

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crowd of Henderson County student-athletes and parents gathered outside Thursday’s school board meeting, demanding officials allow them to play sports this fall.

The board announced the Colonels can begin small group workouts July 13.

“We need sports in our lives; we have been sitting at home for months. We are sick of it. We need to workout, give this town some light and we just need to play our sports again and have some fun,” junior Breckin Sauer said.

Other schools, like Apollo and Daviess County, have been working out since June 15.

“I believe there’s power in numbers. I believe we can make a change to make everybody happy. I feel so strongly about it because everybody should do what they love. Everybody should follow their passion,” sophomore Addie Clark said.

Some parents at the meeting believe it’s time to move forward.

“Other counties have started their sports conditioning, football conditioning, weight lifting and we are behind. I feel like, as we follow the guidelines, our kids should be able to do the same,” parent Elizabeth Brown.

The Board also announced the first day of school was pushed back to August 26.

Opening night for high school football hasn’t been announced.