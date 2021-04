LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) The Henderson County girls are alive and well in the KHSAA Sweet 16.

The Lady Colonels have advanced to the semifinals after a 64-53 win against Russell. It’s Henderson County’s first trip to the semifinals since 2009.

Sadie Wurth led the Lady Colonels with 27 points.

Henderson County will now play Marshall Co. Saturday at 1 pm.

