HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County is going into their baseball season with a goal in mind.

The past two years, they’ve lost the regional championship game, which has denied them from going to the state tournament.

A lot of the players from those teams are still there, and they want nothing more than to overcome that hurdle. Senior infielder, Brennan Cates said they want the wait to be over.

“Winning that region championship. That’s been the goal ever since I’ve been on this team. We’ve been chasing that forever. I feel like this is the year,” said Cates.

Their Head Coach, Adam Hines, knows that doing the little things will help them achieve that goal.

“The ultimate goal for me is to play the best baseball we can at the end of the year. If we win or lose, at least we can hang our hat on that we did that,” said Hines.

The team is 0-1 right now, but there isn’t much to worry about. Last year this team started slow and won 11 straight games.