HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On Tuesday night Henderson County baseball won the region championship with a walk-off winner in extra innings. The 8-7 win over Christian County was broke the two-year streak of losing in this same game.

Senior Dru Meadows was thrilled to finally break through.

“Back to back to back, we’ve been in the regional championship. We lost the first two and finally won it. It means the world to me, the team, the coaches, and everybody,” said Meadows.

The head coach, Adam Hines, said this previous losses fueled this win.

“Being in that situation, it gives you experience. Those are things that really helped us tonight,” said Hines.

The team punched their ticket to the state tournament.