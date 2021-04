LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) The Henderson County girls made the most of their return to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16.

The Lady Colonels used a fast start to defeat Apollo 55-31.

Jarie Thomas led Henderson Co. with 17 points. Sadie Wurth had 13.

Shelbie Beatty led Apollo with 11 points. Apollo finishes the season 16-7.

Henderson Co. will now play in the quarterfinals Friday night at 7.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)