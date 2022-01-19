Henderson Co. girls have sights set on another trip to Rupp Arena

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) The Henderson County girls have been one of the most dominant teams in the 2nd region for the better part of two decades.

The Lady Colonels have won 17 regional championships under head coach Jeff Haile.

Henderson County may be the team to beat again this spring. The Lady Colonels are 9-4 and are beginning to get healthy.

“It’s always the mindset for us to play as well as we can, play hard, and the end result try to get to the state tournament,” says Haile. “We feel like every year we have a chance to get to the state tournament and our ultimate goal is to win a state championship.”

Henderson County plays Daviess County Friday night.

