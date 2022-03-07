HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County girls basketball has dominated the 2nd region tournament for a decade. The Lady Colonels have won the championship in 9 of the last 10 years.

Jeff Haile’s team did it again Friday night, winning the title for the 4th year in a row.

Henderson County now heads to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16.

“I think we can make a run,” says Hailer. “There is no overall 1 or 2 dominate teams. There are good teams of course, or they wouldn’t be in the tournament. The team we are playing, Franklin County, is a really good team. We expect to go up there and win some ball games. It’s a tournament and we are trying to win it. That’s our goal.”

Henderson County will play Franklin County Wednesday night.