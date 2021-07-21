Henderson Co. set to begin new season with lots of talent but little experience

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) There will be a ton of new faces on the field this season for Henderson County. The Colonels have only two starters back from last year’s team that went 7-2.

It will be a junior led team this year, with lots of talent but very little game experience.

“We’re losing game experience. Talent wise, we’re going to be just as good talent wise. It’s losing those game reps,” says head coach Josh Boston. “There’s a lot of those seniors last year that have started since they were sophomores, so by the time that they got to last year, they had a lot of game reps. We’re not going to have the game experience, which will come with time. With this group of guys, they can be just as good, or better.”

Henderson County opens on the road at Calloway County.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2021)