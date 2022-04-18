HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been a perfect start to the season for Henderson County. The Lady Colonels are 11-0 and ranked 5th in Kentucky.

Henderson County returns a loaded line-up from last year’s team that went 27-11 and advanced to the Kentucky Sweet 16.

The Lady Colonels say they feel like this could be a special team.

“It’s something we have talked about since the start of the season. I’ve got a special group,” says head coach Shannon Troutman. “They work hard. I don’t have to stay on them at all. They know what to do and they prepare themselves mentally and physically.”