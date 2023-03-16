HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Softball team is prepared to have an even better season than they did last year. In 2022, they went all the way to the elite eight of the state tournament.

Senior Kendal Hargrove wants redemption.

“We had some unfinished business at state,” said Hargrove.

Most of the seniors on the team have played for head coach Shannon Troutman since they were six years old. Hargrove said this year means a lot.

“This is our last year that we’re able to wear Henderson County across our chest. So we want to focus on why we started softball in the first place,” said Hargrove.

Shannon Troutman said the team is going to give it their all no matter what.

“Every year, we’ve built on it a little bit. We’ll see how it plays out in the end, but it’s not going to be for a lack of work ethic,” said Troutman.

The team is off to a good start at 1-0.