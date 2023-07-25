HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the standard always high surrounding the Henderson County football program, the colonels are ready to attack the year.

With attacking the year, the colonels will have to replace 20 seniors who help to lead this group last season.

It’s still the same focus and intensity as always and head coach Josh Boston says players will definitely have the opportunity to earn their spot and major playing time.

“We have to step up early,” stated coach Boston. “We’re going to be rotating a lot of guys early in the season to see who can help us where. To see who can fit in and who can do the things we need to do to be successful.”

Henderson County did retain some experience on the team including returning quarterback Tradjon Davis.

“He’s one of the ones who got a lot of playing time, a lot of experience,” explained coach Boston. “We’re going to rely on him a lot when the lights turn on so he’s got to be a strong leader and we’ve talked to him about that through the entire off-season.”

Some may say that is a lot to put on the quarterbacks shoulders but Davis says he can handle it and is ready for the challenge.

“I’m going to be more of a leader, like last year I had guys that would make plays for me,” said Davis. “I didn’t always have to make plays but now I’m going to have to be that guy making plays when it counts.”

The colonels will also depend on senior Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines.

With having to battle the gauntlet of 6-A football in Kentucky, Sanogo-Kendrick knows it’s never a walk in the park.

“It’s the highest level of football in the state so we know that the younger guys, it’s going to be shocking to them at first,” Sanogo-Kendrick explained. “We’re going to play some great teams throughout the season, we got a tough schedule but as the longer as the older guys show an example to the younger guys they’ll know how to jump on board,” he added.

This season the colonels will be playing on a brand new turf field. The track around the field has to go through construction but coach Boston says everything should be ready by game day.