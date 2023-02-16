HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Boy’s Basketball team is just one game away from going into playoff mode. However, they’ve already clinched the top spot for their district tournament.

With that comes pros and cons which Head Coach Tyler Smithhart knows well.

“It’s a double-edged sword. Sometimes I think it helps to play a win or go home type of game just to feel that postseason pressure before the regional tournament. But without a doubt, we’re glad to have the opportunity,” said Smithhart.

Senior Gerard Thomas said they have to be prepared for every team’s best shot.

“We do have a target on our back but we just got to play and let everything take care of itself. It’ll all fall into place in God’s plan,” said Thomas.

Center Jake Rideout is feeling the optimism with being the top seed.

“I think it will just add more to what our team knows we can do. It’ll build our confidence to win the district championship,” said Rideout.

But first this team has their season finale with Owensboro at 7 p.m. Friday night.