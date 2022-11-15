HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For the first time in more than 10 seasons, the Henderson County Clonels have made it to the third round of playoffs. Week one was a huge 48-0 shutout against Barren County, and this past Friday they took down Meade County.

Well now it’s down to just eight teams in the Kentucky 6A finals. The Colonels know this week they have to be ready for anything and prepared to pull whatever they can out of their bag of tricks with the win or go home mentality.

“Every game is a different game plan, so we’re playing a different type of team this year,” said head coach Josh Boston. “One -it’s going to be a little bit bigger, plays with more tight ends so you know, a totaly different game plan. We can’t really take what we had last week and roll it into this week. We gotta make sure we’re making those adjustments.”

“I’m just like trying to start fresh,” said senior Saadiq Clements. “It’s not regular season, it’s post season. Right when the playoffs, it’s 0-0.”

“I really like nothing easy,” said senior Jaheim Williams. “I always like to go against competition, go against the best. It’s making me better and at the end of the day, win or lose, I’m getting better and up to the next level just in life in general.”

The Colonels travel to play Louisville Male on Friday.