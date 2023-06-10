LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Lady Colonels’ impressive run to the softball state championship ended in heartbreaking fashion Saturday evening with a 12 – 4 loss against the Ballard Bruins.

The Colonels fought hard and kept it close until the Bruins went wild during the bottom of the 6th inning and widened their lead with six runs.

Henderson County finished their outstanding season with a strong 31-7 record. Eyewitness News will have highlights from the KHSAA Softball State Tournament match in tonight’s newscasts.