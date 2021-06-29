Henderson Flash making a move in the Ohio Valley League standings

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) So far, so good for the Henderson Flash in year number four of play in the Ohio Valley League.

The Flash have won six games in a row and are competing for a spot in the OVL playoffs.

Henderson won the OVL East division championship in 2019, but did not play last summer due to the pandemic.

“We really feel confident in the way that we’re playing,” says outfielder Nick Wimber. “The season is going well right now. We’re looking forward to keep making a hot run and all the guys are playing well and we are having a good time.”

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2021)