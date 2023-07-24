HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Due to rain and thunderstorms, the Henderson Flash and Louisville Jockeys Ohio Valley League Divisional Playoff Game has been postponed. According to the Flash twitter account, first pitch is set for 6:30 pm at Park Field.
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Due to rain and thunderstorms, the Henderson Flash and Louisville Jockeys Ohio Valley League Divisional Playoff Game has been postponed. According to the Flash twitter account, first pitch is set for 6:30 pm at Park Field.