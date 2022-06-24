EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Local gymnastics coach, Breasha Pruitt, received a national award this past week. The Henderson native won the National Positive Coaching Alliance Coach of the Year Award.

Pruitt is the owner and a coach at BP Elite Gymnastics in Evansville. Charlotte Smoot from Henderson nominated Pruitt and Pruitt was the winner out of over 1000 submissions.

The National Positive Coaching Alliance crowns their National Coach of the Year at a banquet each year in Palo Alto, California. More information about the banquet can be found on the Positive Coaching Alliance Facebook page.