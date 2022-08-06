HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Some of the best pickleball players in the area put their skills to the test in the Henderson Pickleball Tournament.

Leigh Gray has been involved in the sport for the last four years and says one you play it once, it becomes so addicting.

“Every tournament is getting more and more intense and the name pickleball is kind of interesting because it doesn’t lend itself to be taken serious but we’re very serious out there,” Gray explained.

Eddie Minton one of the tournament directors says it was not always so easy to gather people to play pickleball but the sport continues to grow every day.

“We would hope to get four people to play pickleball with us,” Minton said. “Even me starting out I thought I’m not going to play anything called pickleball until I got into it. When we people start playing we don’t lose players we just keep gaining players.”

Giving back to the community is one of the things people say make this tournament so special and tournament directors hope to continue on that path for years to come.

“Last year we give money to kids zone so we make good money on the tournament but we want to give back to charities that need the money,” Minton explained. “This year it’s with the Riverview school.”

For Gray, she never knew when she joined the pickleball community, what she was really joining was a family.

“When you get a group of people that are passionate about pickleball, there is nothing they won’t do,” Leigh said. “A community is a nice word but really, you find a family.”