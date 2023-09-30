HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Patriots won the sectional championship over the Knights. It ends Castle’s streak of 29 sectional championship wins.
Other sectional winners were Gibson Southern, North Posey, Memorial, and Jasper.
by: Collin Davies
Posted:
Updated:
by: Collin Davies
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Patriots won the sectional championship over the Knights. It ends Castle’s streak of 29 sectional championship wins.
Other sectional winners were Gibson Southern, North Posey, Memorial, and Jasper.